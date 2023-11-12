Home - News - Chelsea v Man City Bet Builder

Chelsea may have triumphed in a dramatic London derby against Tottenham on Monday, yet they are not the favorites in the upcoming match against Manchester City at their home ground this Sunday.

Chelsea’s form is looking up, with three victories in their last five Premier League games, but City has clinched three consecutive wins to reclaim the lead in the league standings.

Chelsea faces the challenge of missing six main squad members, although Christopher Nkunku might be back in action soon.

Armando Broja’s participation remains uncertain. For Manchester City, the reigning champions, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergi Gomez are confirmed to be unavailable.

After some disappointing outcomes earlier in the season, Chelsea’s performances have been on an upswing, which is evident from their expected goal difference statistics.

Only three teams have outperformed Chelsea in this respect, and Manchester City, managed by Pep Guardiola, is among them.

Starting our Chelsea vs. Man City betting predictions, we highlight the possibility of the visitors securing a victory without conceding a goal for the seventh consecutive match against Chelsea, with odds of 21/10.

Notably, City has clinched the last four Premier League games against Chelsea with a 1-0 scoreline, and those looking to bet can find odds of 13/2 for the same result.

Erling Haaland’s form is noteworthy, having scored twice against Young Boys recently, which follows his double in the 3-0 win at Old Trafford during the Manchester derby.

Despite concerns about his fitness after a substitution in the previous weekend’s 6-1 win over Bournemouth, Haaland played and scored, securing a place in the last 16.

Betting odds are at 13/10 for Haaland to score in a City victory, an attractive option, but Julian Alvarez presents a more lucrative opportunity.

As a World Cup winner who scored in all three matches against Chelsea last season and has seven goals in all competitions this year, Alvarez to score in a City win at 14/5 is our next betting tip for this fixture.

The potential for Chelsea to find the net also looks appealing.

Brentford managed a 2-0 victory at Chelsea’s last home league game, and both Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have also secured wins at Stamford Bridge this season.

Faced with a more formidable opponent, Chelsea might struggle again.

Manchester City’s scoring prowess has been impressive of late, with at least three goals in each of their recent four games, including two against Young Boys, a significant win in the Manchester derby against United, and a six-goal haul against Bournemouth in their last league game.

Given City’s sharp attacking form and Chelsea’s shaky home record, it’s plausible that City could net three or four goals in the upcoming match.