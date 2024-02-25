Home - News - Chelsea v Liverpool live streaming tv channel – what time is kick off?

Read how to watch the 2024 Carabao Cup FInal between Chelsea and Liverpool, including where to watch, kick off time and live stream news.

The 2023/24 season’s first trophy is at stake as Chelsea and Liverpool clash in the EFL Cup final, a rematch of the 2022 final and we should be in for a cracker.

What time is Carabao Cup final 2024?

The Carabao Cup Final 2024 has a scheduled kick off time of 15:00 in the United Kingdom, with the game being played at Wembley Stadium in England.

In that epic encounter, Liverpool claimed victory in a dramatic penalty shootout, marking Jurgen Klopp’s first EFL Cup triumph.

Where can I watch Liverpool v Chelsea tonight?

The match will be live on ITV One in the United Kingdom. You can also watch via beIN Sports channel, Viaplay and Arena Sports throughout Europe.

Alternatively, you can still watch the game live through Bet365’s service, which offers live streaming service from Wembley.

This final could be pivotal for Klopp in his last season with Liverpool, as they aim for a quadruple. Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino seeks to kickstart his tenure at Chelsea with his inaugural trophy as their manager.

How to live stream Liverpool v Chelsea online

To live stream the Chelsea vs Liverpool match online, Sky Sports subscribers can use the Sky Go app, which is compatible with most smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, the match can be viewed on NOW without a long-term contract. NOW is accessible via a computer, apps on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles in the United Kingdom.

What channel is Liverpool vs Chelsea on in the US?

In the U.S., the optimal method to live stream the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match is by subscribing to USA Network, Peacock, or NBC platforms. You may require a subscription for this.

Examining the Chelsea vs Liverpool stats and head-to-head record, Liverpool has had the upper hand in recent clashes, with just one loss in their last 11 matches against Chelsea.

The Reds secured a convincing 4-1 win in their last Premier League meeting at Anfield in January.

Liverpool leads in League Cup triumphs with nine titles, one more than Manchester City, while Chelsea ranks fourth with five titles, their last win being in 2015.

The 2022 EFL Cup and FA Cup finals both featured these teams, with Liverpool winning on penalties in both instances.

