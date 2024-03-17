Home - News - Chelsea v Leicester live streaming, where to watch on tv

Where to watch the FA Cup match between Chelsea FC and Leicester City on TV in the UK, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Chelsea has an opportunity to rebound from their recent League Cup setback by striving for success in the FA Cup.

Leicester, on the brink of losing their direct promotion spot, seemed comfortably in control a few months ago.

Fans will be twitching a little after a string of disappointing performances has put them at risk of being surpassed by Leeds for the top spot in the Championship, especially as Leicester turns their focus to the FA Cup this weekend.

What TV channel is the game on?

This FA Cup match is scheduled for live broadcast in the UK on BBC One this lunchtime. You can get live updates on Chelsea or Leicester social media channels.

Kick off time for this is at 12:45PM from Stamford Bridge in Chelsea. Viewers can also use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the stadium from the kick off.

In their last match at Stamford Bridge, Mauricio Pochettino’s team secured a 3-2 victory over Leeds. This next match against another top contender for promotion from the second tier promises to be a high-scoring affair.

Chelsea’s home games have been featuring an average of 3.1 goals, with the team contributing 1.9 goals to that tally.

Enzo Maresca’s squad has been consistent in finding the back of the net away from the King Power Stadium, scoring in nine out of their last ten away games.

They have been averaging two goals per game on their travels this season.

Chelsea’s youthful squad is showing signs of progress, particularly in their offensive play, but their defense seems less robust, suggesting a high-scoring game against Leicester.

In their recent 3-2 victory against Newcastle, Chelsea demonstrated impressive attacking skills in the second half.

Concerns arise from their defensive record, having secured only four clean sheets in their last 12 home games, despite winning eight of the last 11 at home.

City have been consistent scorers in their travels, failing to score within 90 minutes in only two of their 24 away matches this season.

This upcoming game could mirror Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Leeds, a match where Leeds was lucky to defeat Leicester in a league game the previous month.

While Chelsea might not wait until the last moments as they did previously, it’s probable that Leicester will score.

