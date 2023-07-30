Chelsea v Fulham – where to watch live stream

All eyes will be on the FedEx Field in Maryland as Chelsea face Fulham in a Premier League Summer Series match on Sunday evening.

You can read our Chelsea v Fulham TV streaming guide in our article below.

Chelsea will be champions of the Summer Series if they can beat their West London rivals.

This likelihood raises the stakes in this encounter, even as bragging rights and a chance at lifting the inaugural title is at stake.

Chelsea are 3rd on 4 points, while Fulham are 5th on 3 points in the Premier League Summer Series ahead of this clash.

How Chelsea and Fulham fans in the UK can watch the match

Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Summer Series match will be available for broadcast on Sky Sports Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Premier League for fans across the United Kingdom.

Chelsea last two games coming in to today’s game

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United during their most recent encounter, having come out with a 4-3 victory over Brighton last week.

Both matches are part of the Premier League Summer Series.

Fulham FC last two games

Meanwhile the Cottagers were sunk 2-0 by Aston Villa in their most recent game. Although before that, Fulham edged out a 3-2 win over Brentford last week.

Chelsea FC recent friendly form

The Blues have been in fine form in three games played so far in the pre-season.

The London outfit have remained unbeaten, picking up two wins and a draw in their last three games.

Form: WWD

Fulham FC looking to build for new season

Marco Silva’s team have only played two pre-season games, and have gotten mixed results so far.

With a loss and a win, the Cottagers will love to have a good outing against their neighbours just before they resume Premier League action against Everton in two weeks time.

Form: WL