Chelsea v Crystal Palace live streaming – is the match on TV?

Where to watch this Wednesday Premier League kick off between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Stamford Bridge is set to witness a match where both managers are facing scrutiny.

Mauricio Pochettino might not be in immediate danger of losing his job, but Chelsea is in dire need of finding consistent form.

Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace is also feeling the heat, especially with rumors of potential replacements like the newly available Steve Cooper circulating.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Premier League match from Stamford Bridge is live streaming on Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 7:30PM.

Crystal Palace managed to draw some relief from their recent draw with Brighton, yet Hodgson’s future remains uncertain.

Despite claiming he’s not under pressure, it’s evident that Palace needs to start securing positive outcomes.

Chelsea’s performance this season has been inconsistent.

Crystal Palace’s recent record of a point per game and no wins in their last seven matches doesn’t fully reflect their situation.

The team has faced a challenging set of fixtures, coming up against teams like Bournemouth, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Brighton in their last four matches.

In their match against Liverpool, a title-chasing team, Palace held the lead until the game dramatically changed in the 75th minute. A controversial red card for Jordan Ayew turned the tide, with Liverpool scoring shortly after his exit and again in injury time, snatching a win.

Following this, Palace showed resilience by coming back from a two-goal deficit to secure a draw at Manchester City’s home ground.

With this fighting spirit, their upcoming visit to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, who have only managed three league wins at home this season, is unlikely to intimidate them.