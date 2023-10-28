Home - News - Chelsea v Brentford Preview : Kick off time and TV Guide

Despite their lackluster performance since the beginning of this year, Chelsea seems to be turning a corner.

The Blues have managed to remain undefeated in their last four matches, clinching three consecutive victories before ending up in a draw against Arsenal the previous Saturday.

Live Streaming News

The match will be broadcast from the kick off time of 12:30PM from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge Stadium. TnT Sports will be broadcasting live.

However, the way the draw unfolded felt more like a loss, especially since Mauricio Pochettino’s team had a two-goal lead, though it came somewhat luckily. Everything changed when Arsenal decided to adopt a more straightforward and direct playing style, a strategy that the Bees are also adept at.

Stamford Bridge has been a favorable venue for Thomas Frank’s squad, as they’ve emerged victorious in their last two visits, outscoring their opponents 6-1 on aggregate.

Chelsea injury list

Heading into the weekend, Chelsea is grappling with a substantial injury list. Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Wesley Fofana are all unavailable for selection.

On Brentford’s side, Ivan Toney is still serving his suspension and won’t be taking part in the match. Additionally, Thomas Frank is dealing with injury issues of his own, as Mikkel Damsgaa