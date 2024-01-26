Home - News - Chelsea v Aston Villa – Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch the Friday night FA Cup tie kick off between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Fresh off the back of punching their ticket in the Carabao Cup final, Chelsea turn their focus on their FA Cup adventure, as they welcome high-flying Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge for a fourth round tie on Friday evening.

The Blues’ return to home comforts in high spirits just three days following an emphatic 6-1 win against Championship side Middlesbrough, as Mauricio Pochettino’s successfully overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Michael Carrick’s charges to book their place in the League Cup final on Tuesday.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Chelsea is televised on Viaplay Sports channel in Europe, as well as Eleven Sports and beIN Sports Max in France, but unfortunately is not broadcast in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge Stadium.

But there’s little time to celebrate as they aim to keep the only other silverware avenue alive to put further shine on what has been an underwhelming Premier League campaign first season in charge for Pochettino.

Still, the Blues face possibly their most difficult knockout assignment this season when they play Aston Villa on Friday night.

Despite dropping points in the goalless draw with the Toffees on January 14, the West Midlands side are still in sensational form, having gone undefeated in three and losing only once in their previous 14 matches across all competitions.

Unai Emery’s side currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League standings, five points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool.

