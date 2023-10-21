Home - News - Chelsea v Arsenal live streaming ranked in the UK

The Blues approach the match from the lower half of the Premier League standings, even after securing victories against Fulham and Burnley.

They face a sterner challenge against the previous season’s second-placed team.

The Gunners enter the fixture on par with top-placed Tottenham in points, especially after their impressive 1-0 win over reigning champions Manchester City. Yet, they’re plagued with potential injury setbacks, notably for Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Leandro Trossard.

Where can I watch Chelsea v Arsenal?

The match has a kick off time of 5.30PM. Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels in the UK will broadcast the game. For those in the United States, ESPN+ and the ESPN App will be broadcasting the game.

You can also go live in play with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Is the match live on TV?

Yes the match will be live on television in the UK and on NBS Sport but you will need to sign up to Sky Sports to be able to watch the game. You can also purchase a 24hr day pass from NOW TV.

Chelsea injury worries

Chelsea isn’t without its worries for this pivotal clash. Ben Chilwell is out, and there are significant uncertainties regarding Reece James’ availability.

The international break also saw potential injury threats to players like Cole Palmer, Armando Broja, and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Saka injury for the Chelsea game

Regarding the Gunners, star player Bukayo Saka skipped the recent international break with England, and it’s uncertain when he’ll be back in action.

While Saliba missed out on joining the French squad, he might still get a chance to play at the Bridge. Additionally, Trossard’s hamstring issue could sideline him for the upcoming match.