Home - News - Chelsea v Arsenal Bet Builder

This Saturday sees another derby as Arsenal head to Stamford Bridge to clash with Chelsea at 17:30. Impressively, the Gunners have not tasted defeat in their last 15 London derbies, boasting 11 wins and 4 draws.

The better form of Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, contrasted with Chelsea’s recent challenges, is evident in the outcomes of this London derby.

Arsenal has triumphed in five out of their last six encounters.

Last season saw the Gunners defeat Chelsea both home and away, and they’ve secured victories in their last three visits to Stamford Bridge.

How to place a Betbuilder

*New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. Registration required.1 8+ begambleaware #ad

Given Chelsea’s recent home defeats to Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, backing an Arsenal win at 27/20 seems like the most popular bet coming into this fixture.

Both Arsenal and Spurs remain undefeated in the top flight after the first eight matches. Odds of 13/10 favor Mikel Arteta’s squad clinching their seventh league victory.

Given Arsenal’s propensity for keeping clean sheets this season (with four already), there’s a 29/10 chance they’ll triumph without conceding a goal.

Mauricio Pochettino seems to have alleviated any initial scrutiny with successive victories against Fulham and Burnley ahead of the international break.

Odds are 2/1 for Chelsea to secure a third consecutive win, which could be a touch of value at home.

Notably, Pochettino remains unbeaten at home against Arsenal with three wins and three draws.

The spotlight will be on Kai Havertz, who marks his return to Chelsea after his recent transfer to the Gunners. This match could see Havertz completing a century of Premier League appearances.

He’s available at 4/1 to score anytime, and 13/2 to find the net in an Arsenal victory.