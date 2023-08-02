Chelsea FC v Dortmund on TV – where to watch the game

Chelsea will play German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund on Thursday in the Blues’ final preparatory match for the upcoming EPL season.

Kick off is set for 01.30 GMT for viewers in the United Kingdom.

This clash between these two European heavyweights will take place at The Soldier Field in Chicago, and will conclude this summer’s US tour.

The Blues are unbeaten under new Manager Mauricio Pochettino who has made an impressive start to life at the Stamford Bridge club.

The West Londoners won the Premier League Summer Series, raising confidence and optimism ahead of their new season.

An £8.6 Financial Fair Play fine handed out by FIFA this week will have done little to dampen spirits amongst Chelsea fans and they’ll be eagerly awaiting the new Premier League kick off under their new manager.

What channel is the game on?

Chelsea fans can see the full 90 minutes of the friendly bout with Dortmund on Chelsea’s Official Website.

The 5th Stand Chelsea app will offer a live stream to subscribers, however you will have to pay a subscription charge for this.

The match is not available to watch on BBC Sport or Sky Sports Main Event, although there will be regular updates throughout the game through their news networks.

Chelsea looking to build confidence

Chelsea continued their pre-season preparations with a hard fought 1-1 draw against fellow English top flight outfit Newcastle United with new signing Nicolas Jackson looking sharp and scoring for the Blues.

The London outfit followed that up with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Fulham at the FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland to lift the first ever Premier League Summer Series title.

Chelsea are certainly going in the right direction at the moment.

Borussia Dortmund form

Meanwhile Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have also been in fine form in their last two friendlies.

The German side has had no issues scoring goals, thumping San Diego Loyal FC 6-0 before scoring three against Premier League side Manchester United in a match they came from behind to win 3-2.

Chelsea friendly form

Chelsea have been hugely impressive in pre-season giving fans much needed hope after last seasons debacle.

In the four friendly matches they have played so far, the blues have no losses, with three wins and a draw.

Wins over Brighton and most recently Fulham will have pleased the manager, who also oversaw a 1-1 draw with another top six Premier League club Newcastle Utd.

Pochettino’s side scored a total of 12 goals in that four-game stretch, conceding just four times in the process.

This scoring feat is admirable with the new faces in the team adapting to life with the team quickly.

It’ll be a good test for the Blues as they face The Black and Yellows with their season opener against Liverpool taking place in a fortnight.

Chelsea’s recent form reads WDW and it would take a shrewd or foolish punter to back against the Blues in the form they’re in at the moment.

Chelsea to continue building confidence into the new Premier League season.