Charlie Cooper to appear in new drama Stags on Paramount+

Home - UK - Charlie Cooper to appear in new drama Stags on Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced today that it has greenlit original UK drama, STAGS, from Eleven (Sex Education, Ten Pound Poms) which has begun filming on location in Tenerife this month.

The six-part series follows groom-to-be Stu and his friends on his stag do in South America. What was meant to be a week of drink, debauchery and fun takes a dark turn.

Instead of boarding a flight back to the UK, the stags are sent to a lawless prison island run by two warring siblings. Quickly it becomes clear that the stags need to pick a side to have any chance of survival.

Friendships are tested and life-long loyalty is sacrificed as Stu and his mates begin to question who will make it home alive.

Joining the cast is Nico Mirallegro (Passenger) as Stu, our handsome, charming groom-to-be. Corin Silva (SAS: Rogue Heroes) and Charlie Cooper (This Country) will play Stu’s close childhood friends, Ryan and Ant, whilst newcomer Sophie Lenglinger (Druid O’Casey: Sean O’Casey’s Dublin Trilogy) and Paul Forman (Emily in Paris) will play his university friends, Clem and Hugo. Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) will also join the cast as Stu’s work mate, Greg.

Stu’s in-laws John and Kai will be played by Cavan Clerkin (The Last Kingdom) and Jojo Macari (Sex Education), whilst Paulina Galvez (Desperation Road) and Oscar Foronda (Mallorca Files) are Selma and Branco Quispe, the two siblings who rule the prison Stu and his friends find themselves in.

This series was commissioned by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK, Paramount. On the new series order, Cardwell said “Quality local content for Paramount+ is something that we are passionate about and STAGS is an excellent addition to our 2024 roster of UK original series. With the team at Eleven at the helm and an exciting ensemble cast, Stu’s stag do promises to be a wild, gripping ride that we can’t wait to bring viewers on.”

BAFTA-winning film and TV director David Kerr (Johnny English Strikes Again, Inside No.9) is lead Director of STAGs, whilst Daniel Cullen (Breeders, Bad Sisters) is the series creator and Co-Executive Producer.

The Executive Producers are Carissa Hope Lynch, Joel Wilson, Olivia Trench, and Jamie Campbell. David Kerr also joins the team as Executive Producer across the series, with Farah Abushwesha serving as Producer. Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally.

Carissa Hope Lynch said “The incredible cast and standout creative team are a real testament to Daniel’s distinct and darkly comic scripts.

STAGS is a balls out series, packed with plot twists that’ll give the keenest genre buff whiplash. We’re so thrilled to bring this savage tale to Paramount+”

STAGS joins the ever-expanding list of UK drama originations for Paramount+ which includes A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, INSOMNIA, THE CASTAWAYS, THE SERIAL KILLER’S WIFE, SEXY BEAST, THE KILLING KIND, THE DOLL FACTORY and THE BURNING GIRLS.