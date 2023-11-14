Home - News - Channel 4’s Second Series of Big Boys revealed

“Big Boys,” a critically acclaimed comedy series, is set to return with a new season on Channel 4 in January 2024.

The show, penned by Jack Rooke and produced by Roughcut TV, gained significant recognition with six BAFTA nominations.

The upcoming series features a talented cast, including Dylan Llewellyn, Jon Pointing, Camille Coduri, Katy Wix, Izuka Hoyle, Olisa Odele, Harriet Webb, and Annette Badland.

Jack (Dylan Llewellyn) & Danny (Jon Pointing)

The second series propels the characters into their sophomore year at Brent University in 2014. This season delves into more complex themes such as coming-of-age struggles, substance experimentation, and mental health, all woven around Jack’s fascination with Alison Hammond.

The narrative also explores the aftermath of Jack’s father’s passing, impacting his family’s dynamics.

Jack Rooke humorously comments on the series’ return, alluding to the simpler pre-Brexit era of 2014/2015. Ash Atalla, Managing Director of Roughcut TV, jokingly suggests a radical shift in the show’s direction, focusing solely on academic pursuits.

Danny (Jon Pointing) Jack (Dylan Llewellyn) Yemi (Olisa Odele) Corinne (Izuka Hoyle) and Jules (Katy Wix)

Directed by Jim Archer and produced by Bertie Peek, “Big Boys” is executive produced by Ash Atalla and Alex Smith for Roughcut TV.

The series is commissioned for Channel 4 by Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy, and Joe Hullait, Commissioning Executive for Comedy. Fans can stream the first series on Channel 4’s website.