Champion Hurdle Tips

The spotlight of the Cheltenham Festival 2024’s opening day falls on the prestigious Champion Hurdle.

Spectators will lament the absence of the remarkable Constitution Hill, who won’t grace the track due to unforeseen health issues.

Nicky Henderson’s standout performer triumphed impressively over Ireland’s top hurdler, State Man, by a commanding 9 lengths in last year’s edition.

A recent health setback, revealed during a less-than-stellar workout session, has dashed hopes of their much-anticipated rematch.

Devoid of Constitution Hill’s presence, the field for this year’s Champion Hurdle appears sparse beyond the likes of State Man.

Nevertheless, the allure of a significant purse akin to last season’s £250,000 awaits the victor, enticing a competitive showing from the contenders.

Scheduled for Tuesday, March 12th, the Champion Hurdle will commence at Cheltenham with a provisional post time of 15:30. Tune in for live coverage on the Paddy Power platform or ITV.

The following twelve horses are currently enlisted for the Champion Hurdle, pending final declarations:

Colonel Mustard (Jockey TBC)

Echoes In Rain (TBC)

Iberico Lord (TBC)

Irish Point (TBC)

Lossiemouth (TBC)

Love Envoi (TBC)

Luccia (TBC)

Nemean Lion (TBC)

Not So Sleepy (TBC)

Pied Piper (TBC)

State Man (TBC)

Zarak The Brave (TBC)

Leading the pack in the early preliminary betting is State Man, showcasing impeccable form in recent races such as the Morgiana, Matheson, and Irish Champion Hurdle.

Stable companion Lossiemouth emerges as a prominent contender in our non-runner money-back market, impressively returning to form with a resounding victory in the International Hurdle, albeit potentially eyeing the Mares’ Hurdle for her next challenge.

