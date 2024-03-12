Home - News - Champion Hurdle Tips : State Man v Irish Point

The Champion Hurdle is the featured race on the opening day and takes place at 3.30PM on Cheltenham Tuesday.

State Man emerges as the clear favorite in the absence of Constitution Hill. It’s challenging to bet against Willie Mullins’ horse, especially given his dominant form this year, surpassing last year’s performance.

With Constitution Hill out of the race, State Man (3/10 favorite) stands out as the leading contender.

His performance this season has been exceptional, making him a reliable and solid choice. I see no reasons to doubt him, so State Man is my pick for the winner.

Champion Hurdle Tuesday 1.30

With only eight runners, it’s reasonable to propose an each-way alternative, especially given some uncertainties surrounding Nicky Henderson’s stable.

I’m setting aside his entries and Irish Point for their shorter odds. Instead, I suggest a small wager on the field’s underdog, Colonel Mustard, at 50/1.

Lorna Flowler’s nine-year-old will wear blinkers for the first time, potentially enhancing his performance.

Despite being behind Nemean Lion in their last encounter, Colonel Mustard often performs well in the spring and has shown glimpses of form that could exceed his odds each-way.

He has finished close to State Man before, including a third place in the County Hurdle in 2022.

Given their divergent paths since then, Colonel Mustard’s 50/1 odds are too significant to overlook, making him a worthwhile small each-way bet alongside the distance bet on State Man.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.