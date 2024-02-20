Home - News - Champion Chase

The Queen Mother Champion Chase is often esteemed more highly than the Gold Cup, showcasing the swiftest and most skillful chasers in a riveting race to the finish.

In this event, flawless jumping is crucial as even a single slow jump or error can be the difference between winning and losing. It’s a highly competitive race, with few horses managing to secure victory more than once.

Initially, Jonbon, a dominant force in racing, was expected to easily win this event, especially before the Cheltenham Trials Day in January.

Elixir De Nutz’s stunning performance in the Clarence House Chase, where Joe Tizzard’s 22/1 outsider narrowly defeated Jonbon, has dramatically altered the betting landscape.

The showdown between Jonbon from Nicky Henderson’s stable and Willie Mullins’ El Fabiolo was highly anticipated. These two clashed in last year’s Arkle, with El Fabiolo winning by 5 lengths. Now, El Fabiolo is the favored contender with odds-on, while Jonbon’s odds have lengthened to 7/2.

Despite the focus on these two, the race is far from a two-horse affair. Edwardstone, representing Alan King’s stable, is a significant contender at 20/1. Similarly, Henry de Bromhead’s Captain Guinness, also at 20/1, should not be overlooked.

Harry Fry’s Boothill, a previous faller at Kempton but a victor at Ascot, enters the race as a 25/1 outsider. Nube Negra also presents an intriguing prospect, potentially offering value for a place at 100/1.

Will Jonbon bounce back and clinch the win? It’s uncertain, but at 7/2 odds, it’s a tempting bet for many.

Notably, trainers Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls have a knack for preparing Champion Chasers. Henderson’s Sprinter Sacre and Altior, as well as Nicholls’ Master Minded, have each won the race twice, showcasing their exceptional training skills.

Looking at past winners, Nicky Henderson’s Altior stands out as an exceptionally dominant two-mile chaser in recent years, having won the Champion Chase twice in a row. Energumene, the current favorite for this year’s event and last year’s winner, aims to replicate this feat, marking Willie Mullins’ first Champion Chase triumph with his 2022 victory.

