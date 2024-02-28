Home - News - Celtic vs Dundee, TV Channel, live streaming and match details

Where to watch this Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee, including details on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming information.

Celtic welcome Dundee United to the Parkhead on Wednesday night, knowing they can ill-afford any more slip-ups in the title race as trail leaders Rangers by two points in the Scottish Premiership standings.

The reigning Scottish champions were only minutes away from falling four points behind in the title race on Sunday, as they were tied on 1-1 against Motherwell heading into injury time, but Brendan Rodgers’ side crucially bagged two late strikes to earn a much-needed three points after an improved second-half performance.

Where to watch the Celtic game?

The match is not due for broadcast in the UK this evening, although you can get match updates from Celtic and Dundee social media channels. Kick off time for the Southampton Watford game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Celtic Park.

They would have taken a huge sigh of relief that they are within two points of the Gers now, despite blowing away that huge seven-point lead they held when Philippe Clement replaced Michael Beale at Ibrox.

Now, they must keep that pressure on with three points in midweek, but they face a Dundee side who are very much on the up since clinching promotion to the Scottish top-flight, with the Dark Blues currently occupying sixth-place under new boss Tony Docherty.

They suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Hibernian last time out, but wins over St. Johnstone and Ross County in their last three games mean the visitors will travel to the East End of Glasgow in relatively high spirits.

