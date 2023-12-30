Home - News - Celtic v Rangers live streaming on TV

Where to watch the Scottish Premier League clash kick off this lunchtime between Celtic FC and Rangers FC, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic entertain arch-rivals Rangers at Parkhead for the second Old Firm showdown of the new season in Saturday lunchtime kick off.

The hosts’ may be five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but the Gers’ boast two matches in hand, and there is a real sense that the balance of the title race has shifted in Rangers’ favour.

Since Philippe Clement took over the reins from Michael Beale in October, Rangers have been by far the more consistent of the Old Firm giants and are currently riding on a 16-match unbeaten run in all competitions, claiming 28 points out of a possible 30 in the Scottish top-flight.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Auld Firm Derby is the featured game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football this lunchtime. Kick off time for the match is at 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Celtic Park.

That decent run that Rangers are on includes an incredible current run of seven consecutive wins that saw them qualify for the last-16 of the Europa League by topping their group, win the first trophy of the Clement era in the form of Viaplay Cup, and cut the gap on league leaders Celtic dramatically.

The pressure is piling on the defending champions.

The Bhoys have seen a commanding lead in the SPFL Premiership title race whittle away after suffering back-to-back Premiership losses against Kilmarnock and Hearts earlier this month.

The Hoops got back on track, though, as they returned to winning ways with wins against rock-bottom Livingston and Dundee in their most recent league fixtures.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are still in control of their fate, and a win this weekend would see them retain the summit spot, even if the Gers’ were to cash in both games in hand.