Celtic v Livingston on TV – Where to watch live

Defending Scottish Cup champions Celtic will host Livingston at Celtic Park on Sunday, with a place in the semifinals up for grabs.

Although they have fallen behind in the title race over the weekend following a disappointing 2-0 loss to Hearts, Brendan Rodgers’ side welcome a struggling Livingston side to Parkhead on Sunday and will be looking to take a step closer to defending their trophy by avoiding a shock this weekend.

Is there streaming available?

This Scottish Cup match is available on Viaplay in the United Kingdom, but the match is not on Sky Sports Football today.

You can watch on CelticTV if you are based outside the UK or you can also use Bet365’s in-play live service will provide live match updates from Celtic Park starting from kick-off time.

After lifting the Scottish Cup for the 41st time in their history with their 3-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in last year’s final, the Bhoys began their latest campaign with a 5-0 victory over fifth-tier Buckie Thistle in the fourth round at home in January.

They also prevailed in what was a much trickier task against St. Mirren during the round of 16, coming away with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda on either side of the interval.

And they couldn’t have asked for a better draw in the quarterfinals, having come out on top in all three matches against Livingston in 2023 without conceding a single goal.

Livingston narrowly edged lower-league sides Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle to reach the last eight of the Scottish Cup this weekend.

The Lions remain rooted in the basement of the Scottish Premiership table following a 1-1 draw with St. Johnstone last time out, with the club six points adrift of safety. Thus, a trip to Parkhead could be the perfect distraction for his former club.

