Home - News - Celtic v Livingston live streaming on TV – Where to watch SPL

Where to watch the Scottish Premiership kick off between Celtic and Livingston, including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news.

Celtic will be looking to get back on track following two straight losses in the Scottish Premiership when they host rock-bottom Livingston at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Bhoys enjoyed a brilliant start to their league campaign under new boss Brendan Rodgers, and many Hoops fans thought the title was theirs when Glasgow rivals Rangers sacked Michael Beale following a difficult few months into the campaign that saw them fall seven points off the pace.

What TV channel is the game on?

Due to the Saturday afternoon SPL broadcast rule in the UK, this Scottish Premier League match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Premier League Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s SPL in play service live from Celtic Park.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

They now face the risk of being shoved off the top by Philippe Clement’s resurrected troops even before the New Year has arrived, with the two sides set to meet for the second Old Firm derby of the season at Parkhead next Saturday.

Celtic need to get back to winning ways

Fresh off the back of winning the Viaplay Cup, the Gers trimmed the gap to just two points with a fairly routine 2-0 win over St. Johnstone on Wednesday, while they still boast a game in hand on the current league leaders.

Needless to say, the Hoops are themselves to blame for this situation, having suffered shocking defeats against Kilmarnock and Hearts on the bounce, with the performances almost as concerning as the results.

They now face the Livingston side at the opposite end of the table, currently sitting at rock bottom with just two wins all season.