Celtic v Lazio live streaming – TV Channel and listings

After their 2-0 setback against Feyenoord Rotterdam, Celtic are determined to make amends when they square off against Lazio at Celtic Park.

The journey to the Netherlands didn’t yield the outcome Celtic enthusiasts were optimistic about.

Regrettably, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm were shown red cards and thus will be absent in the upcoming fixture.

Given their consecutive victories against Livingston and Motherwell, there’s a prevailing sentiment that the team will rebound from the initial defeat.

Ivan Provedel stole the spotlight as Lazio rallied to secure a draw against Atletico Madrid.

Despite the dominant display by the visitors, the Serie A giants salvaged a crucial point at the eleventh hour.

What TV Channel is the match on?

UK viewers can catch the action on TNT Sports 3 and Discovery+. Meanwhile, those in the US can tune into Paramount+.

TV Listings by Country:

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2

Match Details:

Date: Wednesday 4th October 2023

Kick-off: 8:00 PM UK

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2023/34

Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic FC Form

Motherwell FC (W), Livingston (W), Feyenoord Rotterdam (L), Dundee FC (W), Rangers FC (W).

Lazio Form Guide

AC Milan (L), Torino (W), Monza (D), Atletico Madrid (D), Juventus (L).

Prediction:

Ivan Provedel’s dramatic last-minute goal secured a draw for Lazio against Atletico Madrid in their previous match, while Celtic faced a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Feyenoord.

Undoubtedly, Celtic’s performance at home will be pivotal in their quest to advance to the knockout stages.

Celtic Park is renowned for its electrifying ambiance on game days, often considered among the most intimidating in Europe.

Brendan Rodgers’ team will undoubtedly lean on their passionate fans for this encounter. Given Lazio’s recent form, with just one win in their last five matches, betting on a Celtic victory might be a tempting proposition at 2/1.