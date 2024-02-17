Home - News - Celtic v Kilmarnock : Where to watch on TV today

How to get live streaming of the Celtic vs Kilmarnock this afternoon.

Celtic play host to bogey-side Kilmarnock on Saturday afternoon, knowing they can ill-afford a slip-up in a hotly-contested Scottish Premiership title race with Glasgow rivals Rangers.

Rangers moved level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic following a chaotic 3-0 victory over Ross County in midweek, and had they finished one more of their 23 shots on target, the Gers’ would have been sitting at the summit.

TV Channel and streaming information to use

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Football Channel or Sky Sports Main Event in Scotland or the rest of the UK. You can use social media channels for match updates from Celtic Park. Kick off time for the game is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Celtic Park.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

It indicates that Philippe Clement’s side have definitively wiped out Celtic’s lead completely, and the Old Firm is now hanging in the balance in every measure.

It also shows a fresh start, as the advantage Celtic built under Michael Beale has vanished, and the league effectively starts over for both sides from this point forward.

The Bhoys’ slide in the title race goes way back to their setback at Rugby Park in early December.

Brendan Rodgers’ side, who had already been eliminated from the League Cup on Killie’s turf earlier in the season, failed once again, going down 2-1 despite leading 1-0 at halftime.

Unbeaten in 11 of their past 12 games, Killie are making waves this term after stabilising in the Premiership following last season’s promotion.

They find themselves in fourth place ahead of their game at Celtic Park, with a Scottish Cup quarter-final to look forward to for Derek McInnes’ side as well.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.