Celtic v Feyenoord live streaming Champions League – Is the match on TV?

Where to watch the Champions League match between Celtic and Feyenoord, including news on the TV broadcast schedule and stream information.

Scottish giants Celtic play host to the reigning Dutch champions Feyenoord at Parkhead on Wednesday night in the final round of the Champions League group stages.

This is essentially a dead-rubber matchday 6 fixture in Group E, with both teams having failed to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Bhoys are unable to move off the bottom, while Feyenoord have to settle for third and a place in the Europa League playoffs.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming via TnT Sports channel in the UK, with live commentary and match updates from the official Celtic website and twitter channel.

The Celts have had yet another miserable European campaign, collecting only points from five matches and leaking 14 goals in the process.

Celtic looking for revenge

The Scottish Premiership leaders come into this clash off the back of a surprise 2-1 away defeat to Kilmarnock last weekend.

Regardless, the Hoops will be seeking vengeance against their Dutch counterparts on Wednesday after they were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Rotterdam, a game in which they were reduced to nine men.

Their opponents, Feyenoord, on the other hand, have put up a far better account of themselves in the Champions League with a respectable tally of six points collected so far, putting them in third place in Group E and ensuring a ticket to the Europa League knockout round playoffs.