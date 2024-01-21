Home - News - Celtic v Buckie Thistle live streaming – Where to watch on TV

Where to watch this afternoon’s Scottish Cup Fourth Round tie kick off between Celtic FC and Buckie Thistle, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Celtic return to action after the Scottish winter break as they welcome Buckie Thistle to Parkhead for a David vs. Goliath Scottish FA Cup fourth-round matchup.

At a time when the Bhoys lead the way in the Scottish Premiership standings, Buckie occupy fifth spot in the fifth-tier Highland League.

There have been several notable Scottish FA Cup upsets over the years, but should the Highland League outfit Buckie Thistle rock up at Celtic Park and walk away with a ticket to the next round, that would really be a seismic giant-killing.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from the Scottish Cup fourth round is not televised on Sky Sports Football in the UK today but you can watch via Viaplay (UK). If you are overseas you may be able to watch via the club’s official TV web channels. Kick off time for the match is 4PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Celtic Park Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

In the first-ever clash between the two sides, the minnows’ have been thrust into the national spotlight ever since the draw for the fourth round was made, and they will now be keen to register themselves in the history books as they look to catch Brendan Rodgers’ side off guard.

Celtic are the current holders of the Scottish FA Cup trophy and were starting to rack up wins again heading into the winter hiatus.

Back-to-back losses to Kilmarnock and Hearts in early December had fans concerned that their Premiership championship was slipping away from their grasp.

The Hoops then responded by winning four straight games, including a 2-1 derby win over Glasgow rivals Rangers.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.