Celtic – Aberdeen Scottish Cup on TV

Celtic momentarily steps away from a heated Scottish Premiership title race to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park.

Brendan Rodgers’ return to Celtic initially seemed doomed as Rangers, under new manager Philippe Clement, erased a seven-point deficit to take the lead in the SPFL Premiership.

The Bhoys have found form at a crucial time, drawing strength from a critical 3-3 draw against Rangers at Ibrox in this month’s Old Firm Derby.

Celtic vs Aberdeen live stream information

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30PM from Hampden Park with live streaming on Viaplay (UK) and Sky Sports News Desk. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

*Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

This resurgence continued with a 3-0 win over St. Mirren, placing Celtic four points ahead of Rangers as the league approaches the post-split fixtures. Meanwhile, Rangers have hit a rough patch, with one more derby at Celtic Park still on the horizon this season.

The potential for another Old Firm clash in the Scottish Cup final looms, as both Celtic and Rangers face Aberdeen and Hearts respectively in the semi-finals, with both underdogs eager to cause upsets.

On Aberdeen’s side, there’s a sense of transition with the recent announcement that Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin will take the reins in the summer.

After reaching the League Cup final, Aberdeen’s season has been lackluster. They currently sit in the lower half of the Premiership table and are only five points clear of relegation-threatened Ross County.

The Dons European campaign was also disappointing, managing just one win in the Europa Conference League group stages.

