Home - News - Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner live streaming

Where to watch this Mens French Open Tennis semi final between Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and tennis stream information.

In the semifinals of the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz from Spain will face Italy’s Jannik Sinner from Roland Garros.

The match is scheduled to take place in Paris on Friday, June 7th, starting at 13:30 British Standard Time.

So I want to watch live on TV, what are my options?

This Mens French Open semi final match is televised live in the United Kingdom today on Eurosport 1 HD. The match is not on Sky Sports. Play is set to start at 1.30PM from Paris.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live streaming service from Roland Garros.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ GambleAware.org #ad

Alcaraz, who has reached the semifinals for the second consecutive year, regards this as a significant achievement, matching his previous best performance at the tournament.

The Spaniard has often mentioned Rafael Nadal as his idol, which inspires his aspirations to win on the clay courts of this Major tournament.

Throughout the tournament, Alcaraz has been in exceptional form, dropping only one set over five matches. He notably eliminated the strong Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas in just two hours during the quarterfinals.

Italian Sinner is set to achieve the top spot in the world rankings for the first time, following Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal from a quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud due to injury.

Reaching this stage already marks the best performance of his career at the French Open.

Facing Alcaraz, who has a similar goal, Sinner will undoubtedly be keen to secure his first victory at a clay court Major.