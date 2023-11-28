Home - News - Cardiff v West Brom live streaming, TV channel and broadcast feed

West Bromwich Albion climbed to fifth in the standings after a convincing 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at the Hawthorns on Saturday, with goals from Darnell Furlong and Grady Diangana.

The Baggies have been in impressive form, winning four of their last five games and suffering only two defeats in their last 12 matches.

Is the match on TV?

The match is not scheduled for broadcast in the UK unfortunately, it is not one of the Sky Sports games tonight.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will begin at the kick off time of 7.45PM from Cardiff.

Carlos Corberan’s team is currently experiencing a strong run in the Championship, winning four out of their last five matches.

Their recent victory against the second-placed Ipswich Town was particularly significant, signaling a strong commitment from the West Bromwich Albion side.

Additionally, on Monday morning, West Brom secured further funding from MSD UK Holdings Limited, following an initial £20 million loan from the American financial firm in December 2022.

Cardiff City, currently in seventh place, secured a narrow 2-1 victory against Preston North End. The match was decided by late goals from Karlan Grant and substitute Ike Ugbo, both capitalizing on corners from the right flank deep into added time.

The Bluebirds are looking to continue their strong home performance, having achieved five wins in their eight home games so far this season.