Home - News - Cardiff v Leicester live streaming on TV – channel news and broadcast feed

How to watch the evening Championship kick off between Cardiff City and Leicester City, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and live stream news.

Championship pacesetters Leicester City will look for a quick return to winning ways when they make the trip to South Wales to take on Cardiff City on Friday night.

The Foxes faced off against Ipswich Town on Boxing Day in a clash of the sides currently residing in the automatic promotion spots.

Stephy Mavididi had put the Foxes ahead in trademark style with a wonderful curled strike midway through an exciting first half at Portman Road before a stoppage-time Jannik Vestergaard own goal levelled things up and earned Ipswich a crucial point.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Friday night match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom as they’ve gone with the Leeds Utd West Bromwich Albion match instead. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from the City of Cardiff Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The gap between the top two now stands at six points ahead of gameweek 25, although the Foxes are riding on an eight-game unbeaten streak in the league and have a considerably easier assignment against Cardiff in the Welsh capital as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win.

The Bluebirds looked set to make it two straight league wins on Boxing Day after a Matt Butcher own goal and a Karlan Grant strike put them on course for all three points against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday afternoon, but Morgan Whittaker rounded off a brace to make it 2-2 and earn the managerless Pilgrims a point in an entertaining match.

Erol Bulut’s side currently occupy 11th place in the second-tier standings after accumulating 34 points after 24 rounds, just two points behind Michael Beale’s sixth-placed Sunderland, so they are firmly in play-off contention.