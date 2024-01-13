Home - News - Cardiff v Leeds Utd live streaming – is the match on TV?

Where to watch the Saturday afternoon kick off between Cardiff City and Leeds United, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

The Championship returns after the FA Cup weekend and Saturday’s 3PM kick off sees in-form Leeds United make the trip to take on Cardiff City as they aim to keep pace with the top three.

Daniel Farke’s side sit fourth in the second-tier, having collected 48 points from after the first 26 rounds of the season, which has left them nine points clear of Hull City in seventh.

The Lilywhites are four points behind third-placed Southampton, and seven behind Ipswich Town in second place, who are holding the last automatic qualification spot.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Football channel in the United Kingdom today due to the broadcast restrictions. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

The 3-0 victory over Birmingham City on New Year’s day in their most recent Championship outing snapped the Peacocks’ two-match losing skid that included defeats to Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion on December 26, and December 29, respectively.

They then thrashed Peterborough United 3-0 in their FA Cup third-round tie, with Patrick Bamford’s sensational goal of the season contender making all the headlines.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, were on the wrong end of a 4-0 FA Cup third round humiliation at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough as Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson saved two penalties.

While that loss would’ve surely hurt, it has been an improved first half to the Championship campaign under Erol Bulut for the Wales outfit, trailing the playoff places by just three points, having moved to ninth spot following a 2-0 routine win over strugglers Queens Park Rangers in their last Championship outing.

