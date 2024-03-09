Home - News - Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town : TV stream details and live channel to watch

Where to watch Cardiff City versus Ipswich Town, including information on the kick off time, TV broadcast schedule and live streaming information.

City play host to Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon in the Championship, as the Tractor Boys look to consolidate their automatic promotion berth.

The Tractors Boys are enjoying a stellar season in the second tier, as they have gone from relegation favourites being the newly-promoted side to one of the front-runners to clinch promotion to the English top-flight next season.

Where to watch a live stream?

This early kick off from the EFL Championship match is broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Football channel this lunchtime.. The match is set to start at 12:30 PM from the City of Cardiff Stadium.

Another alternative option is to use Bet365’s live in-play EFL live service will provide live match updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

And Kieran McKenna’s troops continue to find clutch goals from unlikely sources, as a late goal from centre-back Leif Davis ensured Ipswich completed a turnaround to beat Bristol City 3-2 in what was a frantic goal-fest last time out.

The result helped them keep pace with Championship leaders Leicester, who have seen their once insurmountable lead at the summit trimmed to just three points after a slump in form at the worst time possible, while Leeds are just two points below Ipswich.

Cardiff, meanwhile, will be looking to secure a fourth straight league win this weekend.

The Bluebirds triumphed 1-0 against Huddersfield Town in the Welsh capital in midweek, having beaten Bristol City and Stoke City towards the tail end of February.

Those wins followed a wobbly run of just one victory from eight outings for Cardiff, and the uptick in form has seen Erol Bulut’s climb up to 10th in the second-tier standings, seven points off the final playoff spot.

