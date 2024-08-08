Home - News - Cardiff City v Sunderland live streaming : where to watch on TV

The Sky Sports cameras come to Wales this lunchtime as Sunderland travel to Cardiff City in the season opener in the Welsh capital.

This will be the Black Cats first competitive game under the guidance of their new manager, Regis Le Bris so will be looking for a decent start under their new manager in South Wales.

Following a stable preseason that concluded with a 2-2 draw against the renowned Marseille, Sunderland will be looking to improve on their frustrating form of last season which saw a 16th placed finish.

What TV Channel is the Cardiff City v Sunderland game on?

Fans can watch the game through the new Sky Sports+ channel which offers access to the majority of Championship games this season, including all the action from the City of Cardiff Stadium.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live football in play service from Cardiff, which goes live from the kick off time of 12:30PM.

In the 2023/24 campaign, the Black Cats secured only nine points from their final 15 matches, a dismal run with ultimately ended any playoff aspirations for the North East club.

The Bluebirds, finishing six points ahead of Sunderland in 12th place last season, will also be looking for improvement and the signs are good, with the Welsh club active in the transfer market.

Chris Willock, Wilfried Kanga, Calum Chambers, Anwar El Ghazi, and recently Alex Robertson have been added to the squad during the summer, and there are high expectations amongst the City faithful for a potential playoff push this season.

Sunderland won this game comfortably 2-0 last season although things could be a little different against this new looking Cardiff City side.

The action gets underway Saturday lunchtime.