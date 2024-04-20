Home - UK - Cardiff City – Southampton on TV : live streaming today

The Championship’s promotion race is heating up, with four teams still in contention for a top-two finish. Among them is fourth-placed Southampton, who face a critical away game against Cardiff City this Saturday.

Southampton is chasing a crucial three points in Cardiff, bolstered by recent stumbles from the top three teams.

After the Easter fixtures, the Saints found themselves 12 points behind the top two and appeared set for the playoffs, but three consecutive wins have thrust them back into promotion contention.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00PM at the City of Cardiff Stadium in the Welsh capital. Live match updates will be available on Sky Sports News and Sky Go. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next t

The Saints recent triumphs over Coventry City, Watford, and Preston North End have placed them just five points behind leaders Ipswich Town.

With a game in hand over Ipswich and third-placed Leeds United, a win this weekend could put Southampton in control of their promotion destiny, with upcoming matches against Leicester City and Leeds.

Meanwhile, Cardiff, under the management of Erol Bulut, is winding down a strong debut season on a sour note, with no chance left for a playoff spot.

The Bluebirds, having lost their playoff hopes following last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Millwall, are no longer contenders.

Currently 11th with 59 points and three games left, Cardiff aims for a mid-table finish, a noticeable improvement over past seasons where relegation fears loomed large.

