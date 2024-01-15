Home - News - Cameroon v Guinea live streaming on TV

Where to watch Monday’s AFCON evening kick off between Cameroon and Guinea, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and live streaming news.

Five-time champions Cameroon will take on Guinea at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Monday in the opening round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lions hosted the continental tournament two years ago and finished third on their home soil.

Cameroon went through the heart ache of a penalty shootout defeat to Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in the semi-finals but came out on top in a shootout against Burkina Faso in the bronze medal play-off.

Rigobert Song’s side also featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite being eliminated in the Group Stage of Qatar 2022, the Africans performed admirably, accumulating four points and beating Brazil 1-0 in a group that also included Serbia and Switzerland.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on the Sky Sports Main Event channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 5PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live stream service from the Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

They have been pitted in a tough Group C where, on paper, three teams have a realistic chance of progressing to the next round, including defending champions Senegal and their Monday’s opponents, Guinea.

Guinea, meanwhile, have progressed to the knockout round of the Africa Cup of Nations in six of their last seven appearances but have yet to go past the last 16 stage in that time.

It was a similar story for the Syli National in the 2021 edition of the continental showpiece, where they went out in the knockout stages after losing to eventual champions Senegal.

