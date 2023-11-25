Home - News - Burnley vs West Ham live streaming, channel guide and broadcast feed

West Ham will be looking for maximum points as they take the trip up north to take on a struggling Burnley side at Turd Moor.

West Ham United, under David Moyes, has a distinct pattern of defeating teams ranked lower than them while struggling against those that are higher.

This season’s losses to Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Brentford, and Everton exemplify this trend.

On the flip side, West Ham consistently overcomes teams lower in the standings.

They’ve comfortably beaten Luton and Sheffield United, and there’s an argument that their upcoming opponents, Burnley, might be the weakest among the promoted teams.

What TV Channel is the game on?

This Saturday afternoon fixture clash is not scheduled for broadcast in the UK unfortunately. You can watch via Viaplay 1 throughout Europe. The kick off time is at 3PM from Burnley’s Turf Moor Stadium.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service from Burnley.

Burnley, managed by Vincent Kompany, has had a challenging season, conceding 30 goals and earning fewer points than Everton, even with Everton’s one-point deduction.

Despite the potential absence of key players like Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, West Ham is still expected to perform well and possibly score multiple goals in their upcoming match at Turf Moor.

I’m expecting West Ham to win this one and should cover the handicap.