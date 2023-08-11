Burnley vs Man City Live Stream: Where to watch the match

Manchester City is set to commence the Premier League 2023/24 campaign against adversaries Burnley on August 11, 2023.

Last season, the Citizens clinched the domestic league title and added the Champions League and FA Cup to their trophy cabinet, achieving a remarkable Treble.

This time around, under Pep Guardiola’s guidance, they aim to uphold their status as Europe’s elite team.

A triumph over Burnley would indeed be a promising beginning to their aspirations.

What TV Channel is the match on?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event, which is available in Sky Ultra HD with the kick off time of 8PM. Australian residents can watch via the Optus Sport network, while European/Spanish residents can watch via the DAZN Sport Network.

Under Kompany’s leadership, Burnley are poised to perform well this season, though challenging in the Premier League and taking on the reigning champions are distinctly separate tasks.

While Manchester City saw the departures of Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan, they’ve bolstered their squad with the additions of Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

Guardiola’s team remains the frontrunner to defend their title.

Even if they’re still a work in progress, they’re favored to overcome Burnley and they’ll be disappointed if they drop any points here tonight.

It would be prudent for fans and experts alike to refrain from underestimating Burnley in front of their home support at Turf Moor.

With Kompany at the helm, they are among the elite Championship-winning teams and have the capability to hold their ground.

The ex Manchester City favourite could have a few tricks up his sleeve to get one over on his former club.

What are the Burnley vs Manchester City predictions?

Burnley’s reintroduction to the Premier League begins with a challenging opener, yet many believe they can stay up this season.

With odds of around 6/1 available, Burnley rank only eighth as potential relegation candidates before the season gets underway.

Under the leadership of Vincent Kompany, Burnley clinched promotion in remarkable style, securing 101 points and ending a noteworthy 10 points clear of Sheffield United.

However, the Premier League is a different ballgame altogether.

Their previous encounter with City in the FA Cup fifth round in March was a demoralizing 6-0 defeat.

That clash took place at the Etihad Stadium.

Burnley, powered by their home crowd at Turf Moor, will likely be a tougher challenge this time around. Still, City’s prowess might be overwhelming for a Burnley squad that’s still acclimating to top-tier football.

While a repeat of the 6-0 scoreline seems far-fetched, it’s anticipated that the champions will kick off their campaign on a high note.

Predictions lean towards an away victory with City keeping a clean sheet come Friday night.



