Burnley vs Bournemouth : TV channel, streaming live and where to watch

Where to watch the Burnley v AFC Bournemouth match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Burnley’s situation in the Premier League appears dire and unfortunately it seems more like their brief stint in the top league is nearing its end.

The team has struggled significantly in recent matches, losing seven out of their last nine and only managing to secure two points from the remaining two.

With the need for an almost miraculous series of results to avoid relegation, Vincent Kompany’s team faces a daunting challenge and three points in front of their home fans is seen as a must.

What TV channel is the game on?

This match is scheduled for live broadcast in the UK and is the featured game on Sky Sports Football and Main Event this afternoon. You can get live updates on social media channels and Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 1:00PM from Turf Moor Stadium in Burnley. Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from Burnley from the kick off.

Being 11 points away from safety with just 12 matches left, their prospects look grim, especially considering their poor performance at home, where they’ve gained only five points out of a possible 39 at Turf Moor.

Bournemouth supporters are anxiously awaiting updates on Dominic Solanke’s fitness, and it’s unclear whether Andoni Iraola shares this concern.

Solanke was absent due to a knee problem in the FA Cup loss to Leicester, but there’s a possibility he might recover in time for the upcoming match at Turf Moor.

Regardless of Solanke’s participation, Bournemouth appears to be the value against Burnley.

The Clarets have been struggling notably in the Premier League this season, with no victories since Christmas Day, only two wins since early October, and a mere three wins throughout the entire season.

Vincent Kompany’s team has been defensively vulnerable, conceding eight goals in their last two games without scoring in return.

Bournemouth’s dynamic playing style could prove to be particularly effective against Burnley this afternoon and look a decent shout to take maximum points.

Bournemouth, while not on a winning streak themselves, might find some encouragement from their recent performance, where they put up a strong fight in a loss against Manchester City.

