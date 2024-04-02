Home - News - Burnley v Wolves : where to watch, tv channel

Burnley are still four points away from safety in the Premier League, but have recently seen an upturn in form and they’ll be looking for maximum points in front of their home fans tonight.

With only eight games left this season, Burnley’s chances in the Premier League hang in the balance.

Recent form, accumulating five points from three matches, has rekindled hope, and they could prove to be tough opponents at Turf Moor.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Burnley vs Wolves game is not broadcast on Sky or TnT Sports tonight but is available on Viaplay (Den). Kick off time for the game is 19:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Burnley’s Turf Moor Stadium.

Wolves have less at stake as the season nears its end but will aim to recover from their recent 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Under Vincent Kompany’s guidance, Burnley has not lived up to the previous season’s Championship-winning form.

With the Premier League survival still within reach, there’s a sense of renewed ambition in the team. Their current tally of 18 points from 30 games may seem underwhelming, but being only four points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and finding form at a crucial juncture offers a glimmer of hope.

Before the international break, Burnley managed a commendable 2-2 draw with West Ham and a vital win against Brentford at home.

Their tenacity was further on display in their recent 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, even after Lorenz Assignon’s early red card, underscoring the team’s unity and spirit.

Burnley boasts an impressive home record against Wolves, remaining unbeaten in their last six home league games dating back to 2010.

Wolves, facing their own inconsistencies and fresh off a loss to Aston Villa, also have to contend with player absences.

Key players like Hwang Hee-Chan and Pedro Neto are out, and although Matheus Cunha might return, his match fitness is questionable.

Given Wolves’ struggle in away games this season, losing eight times, and their current limited forward options, Burnley appears well-positioned to take all three points in this one tonight.

