Home - News - Burnley v Newcastle on TV – May 4th 2024 live streaming

Burnley welcome Newcastle Utd to Turf Moor as they continue their struggle to stay afloat in the Premier League. On the face of things Burnley have a serious problem being 19th and in the relegation zone.

Sheffield Utd are the only team beneath them – and are certainly facing the drop – yet Burnley can see a way out as they are just two points beneath Luton and Notts Forest above them.

With three matches left to get the points on the table, Burnley will certainly be going all out here.

Where can I watch on tv?

The match is not live on tv in the UK either on Sky Sports Football channel or Main Event. You can also use Viaply or Astro Sports outside the UK. Or use Bet365’s live in play service from Turf Moor Stadium in Burnley.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

With just one defeat in the last five matches Burnley approaches this match in decent form, while Newcastle travel across the Pennines to continue their attempt to at least get into the Europe League place.

It’s a tall order, as 7 points stand between the Magpies and Spurs, who currently occupy the spot, yet Eddie Howe’s 11 will not give up without a fight.

What time does the live broadcast coverage start?

The Burnley v Newcastle match is scheduled for 3:00PM on Sat 4 May. Coverage and live stream from Turf Moor in Burnley begins from the kick off time of the game.

Newcastle’s form has been up and down yet their latest result – a 5-1 defeat of Sheffield United – saw them put in a display we are more familiar with.

Burnley, despite the home draw, will surely find things hard against a determined Newcastle side.

Our Tip – Burnley 1, Newcastle 4