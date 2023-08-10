Burnley v Manchester City Odds : Bet365 free bets for Friday

The time has finally arrived as the new Premier League kicks off on Friday as newcomers Burnley lock horns with defending champions Manchester City at Turf Moor.

Kick off for the Premier League opener is set for 20:00 BST on Friday 11th August.

Burnley v Manchester City odds

There’s no surprises here that Burnley can currently be backed around the 7/1 mark and it would take a shrewd punter to back them at those odds.

There’s not much value in backing the Manchester City win either as 3/10 on offer doesn’t really offer much appeal.

Can Burnley stop last season’s treble winners?

Lets face it, Burnley have an extremely difficult task to get anything out of this game with last season’s Championship winners realistically looking to just stay in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany’s young side made a return to the English top-flight after finishing top of the Championship table with 101 points from 46 matches last season.

In what was a very impressive display Burnley fans will be hoping their side can put in a decent performance tonight in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Burnley vs Manchester City prediction

Its difficult to see past the Manchester City away win but the 3/10 offers little appeal except to the big hitters.

Better get on the Manchester City win with the -1 handicap which offers plenty of value at around 4/6.

Pep should have a fully fit squad to choose from which means Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Citizens will aim to repeat last season’s incredible campaign which saw them lift both domestic honours in the Premier League trophy.

Pep Guardiola finally tasted European success by strolling past European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to take the UEFA Champions League crown.

How to watch Burnley v Manchester City

This Friday night match will be available on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD and Sky Sports Main Event for fans who live in the United Kingdom.

The match will be played at Burnley’s Turf Moor Stadium.

The Clarets will be coming into this match on the back of their most recent 3-0 loss to German Side Mainz 05, which was their final pre season friendly.

Before that, they played out a nervy 1-1 draw with Spanish La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Pep Guardiola’s side have not been in the best of form lately all things considered but they are sure to be at their 100% best for the season opener tonight.

A 2-1 loss in their last pre-season fixture against Atletico Madrid was followed by a penalty shoot out loss to rivals Arsenal in the Community Shield which would have been a bitter psychological blow to take for Guardiola.

After getting back their Premier League status, Burnley played four matches in preparation for the new season.

However, Vincent Kompany’s side managed one win in that stretch, losing two and drawing one.

The football is back folks – sit back and enjoy this one.