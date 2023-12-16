Home - News - Burnley v Everton on TV – live streaming, where to watch

How to watch the Premier League evening kick off between Burnley and Everton, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Burnley welcome Everton to Turf Moor in the Premier League in the late kickoff on Saturday evening in a game that will have huge implications for the relegation scrap.

The resurgent Toffees have stormed out of the bottom three as they have won five of their last seven games, including three of their four matches after being docked ten points from the Premier League.

What TV channel is the match on?

The match is the featured live streaming match on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK this evening, with the kick off time set for 5.30PM.

They beat relegation rivals Nottingham Forest 1-0 to kickstart that run before thrashing high-flying Newcastle 3-0 and big-spenders Chelsea 2-0 last weekend.

Up next for Sean Dyche is a Turf Moor homecoming on Saturday evening as he looks to guide his side to a fourth straight Premier League victory.

Burnley struggles to continue

Burnley, on the other hand, are really struggling as a newly promoted side in the Premier League, currently languishing 19th, five points off their opponents, who occupy the final safety place.

Vincent Kompany’s aggressive possession-heavy approach was incredibly effective in the Championship, but it has failed to deliver the goods in the English top flight so far.

Sean Dyche’s side have already dismantled the Clarets once already this season, 3-0 in the EFL last 16 stage.

Everton form improves

The hosts managed a decent point on the road at Brighton last time out, but they have picked up just one win at home in the Premier League this season.

Vincent Kompany will be hoping for that record to improve sooner rather than later as they aim to pick up more points over a pivotal festive period.