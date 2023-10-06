Home - News - Burnley v Chelsea live streaming on TV

Chelsea sets off to Burnley for their Premier League face-off on Saturday at 3pm, aiming to follow up on their 2-0 victory over Fulham.

Burnley, fresh from their first seasonal triumph against Luton Town, might just be hitting their stride under Vincent Kompany’s leadership.

Burnley Team Update

Burnley will be missing Michael Obafemi and Hjalmar Ekdal. Thankfully for Kompany, no new injuries cropped up from their victorious Luton game.

Chelsea injury blows

Chelsea, however, enters the match with several players on the injury list. Ben Chilwell is sidelined for the next few months due to a hamstring issue. Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Christopher Nkunku, and Wesley Fofana are all unavailable due to injuries.

Malo Gusto continues his suspension, and Mykhailo Mudryk’s status remains uncertain for the weekend, especially after an early exit during the Fulham match.

Blues form a worry

Chelsea clinched a vital victory against Fulham on Monday and are now gearing up for another challenging away game at Turf Moor against Burnley. Although the Clarets have showcased commendable football this season, Vincent Kompany’s squad has had a somewhat turbulent start.

Lyle Foster’s comeback from suspension was a pivotal boost for Burnley during their crucial match against Luton.

The South African striker secured his third goal of the season, highlighting the gap felt by his absence in the prior two league matches.

Despite Burnley’s rocky season start, Foster has shone brightly. His goals are a beacon of hope for the team. His scoring potential was slightly dimmed by a dismissed goal due to a contentious handball call against Sander Berge, prior to his suspension for a hasty move at Nottingham Forest.

Being the primary scoring threat for Burnley, Foster’s participation always gives Kompany’s squad a shot at marking the scorecard. While Chelsea displayed commendable form against Fulham, their backline remained relatively untested.

Foster’s presence promises to challenge them throughout his time on the field.