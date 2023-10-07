Home - News - Burnley v Chelsea – How to watch live streaming

Chelsea will face Burnley away in the Premier League this Saturday at 3pm, following their impressive 2-0 victory against Fulham in their previous match. After securing their maiden win of the season against Luton Town on Tuesday, this might be a pivotal moment for Vincent Kompany’s Burnley squad.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The Burnley vs Chelsea match will not be broadcasted live on TV in the United Kingdom due to the 3 PM blackout rule. Official live streams from broadcasters won’t cover this match. Fans in the UK wanting to follow the game will have to rely on the BBC Radio 5 Live service for updates.

Bet365 will also have their live match in play service in operation from Burnley.

United States: For US viewers wondering about TV broadcasts of Burnley vs Chelsea, traditional TV won’t be an option. Streaming remains the primary mode, with live coverage available on SiriusXM FC and Peacock – the latter requiring a subscription.

Nigeria: In Nigeria, Chelsea boasts a significant fanbase. Premier League matches are broadcasted by SuperSport. Fans can catch the Burnley vs Chelsea game on SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Blitz ROA, and NTA Sports 24.

Kenya: Similar to Nigeria, Kenyan fans can turn to the SuperSport network for Premier League action. Channels such as SuperSport GOtv Football, K24 TV, and SuperSport Blitz ROA will broadcast the match, beginning at 15:00 GMT in the UK.

India: Fans have multiple avenues to catch the Burnley vs Chelsea clash. Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD2 offer live broadcasts in both standard and HD. Additionally, streaming platforms like Hotstar present a 4K stream for subscribers at Rs 299/month. JioTV also carries the game for its users.