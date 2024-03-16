Home - News - Burnley v Brentford on TV – where to watch, tv channel information

Where to watch the match between Burnley and Brentford on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Things must really start changing for Burnley as they entertain Brentford at Turf Moor this Saturday afternoon.

Vincent Kompany’ Clarets are in a precarious position in the Premier League, languishing at 19th place, a significant 10 points away from safety, and with a worrying goal difference of -35.

With just 14 points from 28 league games, Burnley’s prospects of avoiding relegation appear bleak but three points today could inspire confidence.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Burnley is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK due to Premier League broadcast restrictions. You can get live updates on social media channels and Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 3:00PM from Turf Moor Stadium in Burnley. Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the Stadium from the kick off.

In their last match, Burnley secured a point against West Ham, but the result was tinged with disappointment as they had a 2-goal lead at halftime.

This draw adds to the 20 points Burnley has lost from winning positions this season.

Brentford’s recent performance has been unsteady, with only one win in their last eight Premier League outings, including six losses.

Keep in mind though that the Bees schedule has been challenging, with five of these eight matches against top-five teams.

Thomas Frank’s side will look to take maximum points in this one, with Brentford aiming to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Burnley have struggled for wins in front of their home fans at Turf Moor, having only one home victory this season.

Brentford has a decent chance to take all three points this afternoon and give themselves some relegation zone breathing space as we enter the final third of the season.

