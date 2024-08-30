Burnley v Blackburn Rovers Preview : Team news and predictions

Burnley’s drop to the Championship ensures fans will enjoy two East Lancashire Derbies this season. The first match comes early amidst some squad uncertainties, promising an intriguing contest.

Burnley experienced a rollercoaster of emotions with comprehensive victories over Luton and Cardiff, only to stumble with a lackluster 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, further complicated by a significant turnover in the first team, leaving manager Scott Parker apprehensive about the upcoming early Saturday match.

Connor Roberts, who was benched for the first half against Wolves in the EFL Cup, came on at halftime and received a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Having made eight starts during Burnley’s relegation season where he was booked three times and sent off once, and a temporary stint at Leeds where he saw similar disciplinary issues, Roberts remains crucial to Burnley’s lineup and is expected to start this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Blackburn’s recent match against Norwich saw Canaries right-back Jack Stacey booked early, while right-sided centre-back Peter Kioso was also cautioned in Blackburn’s last game against Oxford.

Blackburn’s Lewis Travis, a consistent recipient of the referee’s attention with 10 yellow cards from 16 starts last season, has continued this trend. Travis, a Blackburn academy product and dedicated fan, has been carded at least ten times for the past three seasons and seems poised to repeat this.

His deep connection to the club could heighten his intensity in the derby.