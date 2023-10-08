Home - News - Buffalo Bills v Jacksonville Jaguars live streaming from London

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will once again play host to an NFL showdown on Sunday afternoon (14:30) as the Jacksonville Jaguars clash with the Buffalo Bills.

Jacksonville, fresh from their recent 23-7 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in London, will be keen to capitalize on their momentum and close out their UK tour on a high note.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The Rams v Eagles match will be live on ITV1 channel in the UK.

Bet365 will also have their live match in play service in operation from London.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

On the other hand, Buffalo made a significant statement in the AFC playoff contention by convincingly defeating the Miami Dolphins. Although international matches can sometimes yield surprising results, the Bills, with a 3-1 record, are undoubtedly entering the match with a high level of confidence.

For the Jaguars, Cam Robinson, Antonio Johnson, Zay Jones, and Jamal Agnew might be back in action. All eyes will be on Robinson, who sat out the initial four games due to suspension. However, the presence of defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot remains uncertain.

In the Bills’ camp, they might be without the services of defensive end Greg Rousseau. Jordan Poyer is back in action after being sidelined due to a knee concern, while Von Miller’s participation in the 2023 debut remains in the balance.

After a shocking 70-point performance against the Denver Broncos, the Miami Dolphins were the center of NFL conversations. However, the narrative shifted when the Bills handed them a 48-20 defeat the following week.

Despite their unexpected setback against the New York Jets in the season opener, Buffalo’s offense, led by Josh Allen, has been nothing short of explosive.

They’ve consistently posted 37 points or more in each victory, seemingly finding no defense capable of halting their progress. A dominant win for Buffalo seems plausible.

London-based NFL matches have historically favored defense over offense, with only three of the past ten matches surpassing the 48.5 point threshold.

The recent Jaguars vs. Falcons encounter at Wembley, which concluded at 30 points, serves as a testament.

Given the Bills’ robust defense and the potential effects of travel fatigue, it wouldn’t be surprising if the total score remains below the 48.5 point marker.