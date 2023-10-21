Home - News - British Champions Day Race Schedule at Ascot

Since its inception in 2011, British Champions Day has emerged as a significant event in the UK’s horseracing calendar, marking the conclusion of the British flat racing season as the “Ultimate Raceday.”

Hosted by Ascot in October, this event boasts the title of the wealthiest day in British racing, with prize money surpassing £4 million spread across various races.

Prominent racehorses Mostahdaf, Paddington, and Kinross have been announced for the much-anticipated Qipco British Champions Day 2023, set to take place at Ascot this Saturday.

Guided by the esteemed trainers John and Thady Gosden, Mostahdaf heads the list of nine challengers for the Qipco Champion Stakes.

The impressive five-year-old aims for a hat-trick of Group One victories. He claimed the Prince of Wales’s Stakes over the 10-furlong track in June and subsequently secured the Juddmonte International at York.

British Champions Day race schedule

British Champions Day showcases six races, consolidating historic events from the classic end-of-season meetings at both Ascot and Newmarket.

Where can you watch British Champions Day live streaming?

The races will be broadcast live on ITV 1 in the UK.

These races represent the finals for the five divisions of the British Champions Series, complemented by a high-stakes one-mile handicap race that concludes the day’s events:

The races take place at the renowned Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

British Champions Long Distance Cup

British Champions Sprint Stakes

British Champions Fillies’ and Mares’ Stakes

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

Champion Stakes

Balmoral Handicap

When will British Champions Day be held?

The event is scheduled for Saturday, 21st October 2023.