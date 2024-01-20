Home - News - Bristol v Watford live streaming – Where to watch

Where to watch this Saturday’s kick off between Bristol City and Watford FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Hoping to find a route into the playoff places on Saturday afternoon, Watford will travel to Ashton Gate when they meet Bristol City.

The eight and 14th-placed teams in the standings are currently separated by just three points in a typically congested Championship mid-table.

These two met at Vicarage Road just last month, on Boxing Day, where the Robins ran riot 4-1 with Cameron Pring, Mark Sykes, and Andres Weimann all getting on the scoresheet in what was a superb counter-attacking display.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Bristol City is not televised on Sky Sports Football or Main Event in the United Kingdom today but is being broadcast via beIN Sports in Australia. You can follow updates from both clubs official websites. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Bristol City’s Ashton Gate Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Bristol City achieved a fairytale FA Cup triumph at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night, defeating 10-man Premier League outfit West Ham United 1-0 in the FA Cup third round replay courtesy of an early Tommy Conway strike.

That was the Robins’ first win of 2024, as they were on a four-game winless streak in all competitions, including successive Championship losses against Millwall (0-1) and Preston North End (0-2) prior to that.

Attention now turns to their Championship form ahead of the visit of Valerien Ismael’s side, who have continued to struggle for consistency this season and have won just one of their past four second-tier games.

The Hornets also advanced to the FA Cup fourth round with a fairly straightforward 2-1 victory over Chesterfield on January 6, while a quick-fire Jake Livermore double early in the second half saw them come from behind to defeat Queens Park Rangers 2-1 on the road last time out.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.