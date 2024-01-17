Home - News - Bristol Rovers v Norwich – where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Wednesday evening replay kick off between Bristol Rovers and Norwich City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Battling for the honour of facing Premier League leaders Liverpool in the fourth round, League One Bristol Rovers will welcome Championship Norwich City to the Memorial Stadium for an FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday night.

The two sides couldn’t be separated after 90 minutes last time and shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the first meeting at Carrow Road on January 6, with Ashley Barnes’ 12th-minute opener cancelled out by Grant Ward just four minutes later.

After a three-game winless run that put manager David Wagner under intense scrutiny, Norwich clinched their first victory of 2024 away at Hull City last Friday, as Jonathan Rowe’s brilliant solo goal helped them to a 2-1 victory.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Bristol Rovers is televised on Paramount+ in Australia but unfortunately is not broadcast in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

With that result, David Wagner’s troops have risen to 11th place in the Championship standings, and they remain firmly in the playoff race, currently sitting only two points adrift of sixth-placed Coventry City.

The Rovers prepare to welcome the Championship side while currently enduring a rough patch of their own, as they are still looking for their first win since the turn of the calendar year, with their share of spoils with the Canaries’ crammed between back-to-back League One losses on the road against Wycombe Wanderers (3-2) and Barnsley (2-1).

