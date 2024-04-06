Home - News - Bristol Rovers v Bolton live – where to watch stream of League One tie

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to boost their promotion bid when they make the trip to the Memorial Stadium in Saturday’s League One contest against Bristol Rovers.

With six matches remaining in the season, the hosts are only two points away from matching last season’s point total, having picked up 51 points after 40 rounds.

What TV channel is this League One game on?

The Rovers Bolton game is not televised on Sky Sports Football. Kick off time is 3:00PM so there are broadcast restrictions in place in the UK.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Bristol from the kick off time.

Although the Pirates are well positioned to improve on last year’s 17th-place finish, they are currently in the midst of an awful run of form; their goalless draw with Shrewsbury on Easter Monday marked their sixth straight game without a victory or a goal.

The Pirates can still take solace from the fact that Matt Taylor’s side won the reverse fixture over Bolton in Lancashire in December.

After a narrow 1-0 defeat to Derby prior to the international break, followed by a goalless draw against Stevenage, Bolton got their promotion bid back on track with the 5-2 victory over Reading, combined with Derby County’s stalemate at Portsmouth, leaving Ian Evatt’s side four points behind second place with a game in hand.

If Wanderers want to break into the automatic promotion spots, they must improve their away form, which has yielded only three points from their last six games.

