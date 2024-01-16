Home - News - Bristol City v West Ham live streaming online

Where to watch this crunch FA Cup third round replay kick off between Bristol City and West Ham United, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Battling for the right to face either Nottingham Forest or Blackpool in the fourth round, Championship Bristol City will welcome Premier League West Ham United to Ashton Gate for an FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday night.

The Robins’ earned a credible 1-1 draw against an almost full-strength West Ham side at London Stadium as David Moyes’ tried to get the Hammers’ through at the first time of asking, and secure a much-needed extended winter break.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Bristol City is televised on BBC Sports channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live TV service from Bristol City’s Ashton Gate Stadium.

Tommy Conway’s 61st-minute strike cancelled out Jarrod Bowen’s early opener, and Bristol will fancy completing the scalp at Ashton Gate, albeit Liam Manning’s side come into this clash sitting in a lowly 14th place in the second-tier after going down 2-0 against Preston North End over the weekend.

After suffering a 5-1 humiliation to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, the Irons’ will be looking to make amends by going deep in the FA Cup.

Unlike their opponents, West Ham will have the advantage of a full week’s rest as they were not in Premier League action at the weekend, but they will still need to be wary of an upset against their second-tier counterparts on Tuesday.

