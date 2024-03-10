Home - News - Bristol City v Swansea City on TV – Where to watch stream

Bristol City take on Swansea City in the lunchtime kick off at 12:30PM with streaming options and live TV schedules.

Both desperately striving to avoid unlikely drops into League One, Bristol City and Swansea City will do battle at Ashton Gate Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Championship.

These two sides occupy 14th and 15th positions in the Championship table, but they are only six points above the relegation zone.

What TV channel is the game on?

This early Championship kick off is not on Sky Sports as they’re going with the West Brom match.

You can watch via Robins TV or Swans TV if you are based outside the UK or you can also use Bet365’s in-play live service will provide live match updates from Ashton Gate starting from kick-off time.

The Robins have gone without a win in their last four games, but they will be looking for a change of fortune against the Swans.

Liam Manning’s side struck twice on the break against Ipswich Town away from home on Tuesday night, but late goals from Conor Chaplin and Leif Davis meant the Robins left Portman Road empty-handed.

Swansea City, meanwhile, have been faring much better. After spending the majority of the season around the bottom of the Championship table, the Swans’ recent improved form, particularly on the road, has seen them move to 15th place.

They are riding on a three-game unbeaten streak ahead of their trip to Ashton Gate, including vital 2-1 wins over Blackburn and Sunderland as well as a deserved 1-1 share of spoils at Watford over the weekend.

The visitors are only one point behind their hosts, and three points here could propel them up the table to 13th if other results go their way.

